Ric Flair Accuses Jim Ross Of Attention-Seeking, Deletes Tweet

As previously reported, Jim Ross recently had successful surgery to treat the colon cancer he had been diagnosed with. In a cryptic post on Twitter, Ric Flair claimed that Good Ol’ JR of seeking attention.

He wrote: “Jim Ross Will Always Be Jim Ross, Seeking Attention. Focus On Your Recovery @JRsBBQ!”

The post has since been deleted, but Flair then defended himself by saying he was only joking and considers JR to be one of the best announcers ever.

He wrote: “If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile! I Just Made It Clear To The World In An Article Coming Out On Sports Illustrated By Justin Barasso, That Jim Ross @JRsBBQ Was On My Mount Rushmore Along With Gordon Solie, Gene Okerlund & Jerry Lawler. That’s High Praise Because It Was Very Difficult For Me To Leave Out Tony Schiavone. But Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Were The Greatest Tandem Ever! Nobody Should Be Upset Because Two People Have A Difference In Opinion. It Happens In Life! I Lost A Son, He Lost A Beautiful Wife. We Have A Lot In Common. We Were Both Considered The Best At What We Do. Let’s Leave It Alone At That And All The Haters Can Focus On Someone Else Now.”

If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 31, 2025