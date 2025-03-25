‘Ric Flair Act’ To Study Possible Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame Introduced In North Carolina Senate

The North Carolina Senate has introduced a bill named after Ric Flair to study a potential pro wrestling hall of fame. WRAL reports that the bipartisan “RIC FLAIR” Act was filed on Monday that would earmark $500,000 for a study to look into the feasibility of a pro wrestling hall of fame in the state.

The bill, which is Senate Bill 404, is officially titled, “An Act to Remember Iconic Combatants through Fostering Learning Awareness and Interest In Rassling.” The bill was sponsored by state senators Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, Danny Britt, R-Robeson, and Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell.

The bill would direct the money to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resource, with the agency then expected (if the bill passes) to deliver a report by summer 2026.

Chaudhuri told the outlet that the bill “celebrates professional wrestling’s cultural and historic ties to North Carolina.” He added, “Our shared cultured heritage in this state is college basketball, NASCAR and professional wrestling. Professional wrestling still hasn’t gotten the recognition it deserves.”