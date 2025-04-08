– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the controversial SmackDown segment featuring WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and his daughter, Charlotte Flair, on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ric Flair on Tiffany Stratton mentioning him during the promo segment: “I have an opinion, but I don’t really want to voice it. I can say this, it’s very sensitive. I didn’t like it, but wrestling is wrestling. I hate when they use me, but Charlotte said it right, you think that’s the first time hearing my name?”

His thoughts on Charlotte’s talent: “I want to clarify this. She is ten times the athlete that I am. So much better of a worker than I ever was. I can’t do half the things that she does. It’s not like she’s 5’2” and 103 pounds. She’s 5’11 and weighs 145 pounds. She works so hard. Undertaker said it best, ‘The Queen came back and regained her crown.’ She deserves it. She’ll be the best worker in the business, female, until the day she decides to retire.”

On Stratton mentioning Charlotte’s personal line with the divorce insult: “I don’t know the answer to that. I would assume there was no discussion of that before, but I don’t have any idea. I’m not privy to know that. I would imagine they probably didn’t discuss it.”

On how the segment did gets fans talking about it: “Well, they’re talking about it. They are certainly talking about it now, at the expense of Ashley’s personal feelings. Wrestling is a strange animal,”

Flair on why he won’t be appearing at WrestleMania 41: “I wish I could say that I was, but I’m not, and I understand why, and I’m not mad about it by any means. Every time they talk about the title, my name gets mentioned. They keep me relevant. It’s very cool. John is a great guy. Cody is a great guy.”

On still being under contract with AEW: “I work for another company. I’m sure I would be more than welcome. Absolutely, if I wasn’t working with Tony, I would absolutely be there. They couldn’t keep me out of the building.”

Ric Flair has not appeared on AEW programming in over a year. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will face each other for the WWE Women’s Championship next weekend at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.