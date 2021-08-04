Ric Flair Addresses WWE Release, Cites Difference Over Business Opportunities

Ric Flair has spoken out about his WWE release, chalking it up to “business opportunities” he wants to pursue. Flair spoke with PEOPLE and confirmed his release; you can see highlights of his comments below.

On why he asked for his release: “We just didn’t see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release. There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms.”

On denying reports that he was upset with booking in WWE: “It happens sometimes in business; you just don’t see eye to eye. But how could I have any animosity towards the company who made me who I am? They literally made me who I am. Some of my best friends in the world work at the company. How could I possibly be upset with the company where my daughter is currently the most decorated woman’s wrestler in history?”

On his departure: “It was a mutually agreed-upon decision and I will be moving forward to pursue other exciting endeavors such as my own line of wine, my own network, as well as comic books. I had to make this decision personally for my business and my brand.”