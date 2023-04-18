– During a recent interview on Good Karma Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair explained why his daughter Charlotte Flair is in a class of her own in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ric Flair on on why Charlotte Flair is always in the title picture at WrestleMania: “That’s how good she is. It just speaks volumes for how good she is. There’s no other way to put it and she gets better. She’s better now than she was two years ago. And she just keeps getting better, she’s driven to be in a league of her own and she is.”

On why Charlotte Flair is so good: “A little bit of advantage that she has is that she’s wrestled so many of the girls that aren’t there now that have come and gone, and you pick up a little bit from everybody and you learn along the way, that has something to offer. That’s what makes you better. Then she sits back and sees what she can do that nobody else can do and she does it.”

On the scary German Suplex spot at WrestleMania: “If she were 5’4, I could see it all day long, but at 5’10, that’s a huge bump, you can land on your head and break your neck just as easily as you can land frontwards.”