Ric Flair Says AEW Is Doing a ‘Phenomenal Job,’ Praises Tony Khan

Ric Flair is a fan of AEW, praising the company and Tony Khan for the work they’ve been doing as of late. Flair weighed in on the company during his appearance on the Five Star Podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On AEW: “They’re doing a phenomenal job, AEW. They’re on a level playing field entertainment-wise with anybody.”

On his friendship with Khan: “We’re very close. I think he’s one of the greatest, not just great promoter, I think he’s one of the greatest people, human beings I’ve ever met. He is very caring and genuine guy. He’s got more money than God. I bought time on a jet — Tony’s got a jet, probably several.”