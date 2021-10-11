Ric Flair, AEW Stars & More Wish Tony Khan A Happy Birthday

AEW President Tony Khan turns 39 today, and a host of wrestling luminaries including Ric Flair, Tony Schiavone and more took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. You can see posts by Flair, Schiavone, Matt Hardy, Cezar Bononi, Mark Henry, and many others below:

Happy Birthday @TonyKhan! Make It A Great One! You Followed My Whole Career And Grew Up Watching Me! These Treasures Represent 50 Years Of My Work! Thank You For All The Respect! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Q7jj7HFhlZ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday to a great boss and even better human being. This has been the best two years of my life, thanks to him. @TonyKhan https://t.co/639DwDHB65 — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday to the man who has re-energized pro wrestling through @AEW, @TonyKhan! Remember that time I chartered a plane & we traveled to @IMPACTWRESTLING & I surprised you with 50% of the bill? HaHaHa, great times! Besties always go halfsies – Happy Day of Birth! pic.twitter.com/aY3afFU9gu — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 10, 2021

Happy birthday, big boss! — Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) October 10, 2021

HBD boss 🎂 🎁 — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) October 10, 2021

Happiest Birthday to the man himself! 🤟🏾🥳🎂 https://t.co/ATT66jMN24 — SWOLE: A Phoenix Tale (@SwoleWorld) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday TK!!! — Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday to THE MAN @TonyKhan. He changed my life, changed many others lives, changed the pro wrestling game, & continues to keep on killing it! #LFG #ImWithAEW https://t.co/RuJRoRqM0W — Peter Avalon (@PAvalon) October 10, 2021

Happy birthday!!! @TonyKhan

The best boss ever. Thank you for everything. https://t.co/4UyX0B5qhg — Anna Jay (@annajay___) October 10, 2021