Ric Flair, AEW Stars & More Wish Tony Khan A Happy Birthday
AEW President Tony Khan turns 39 today, and a host of wrestling luminaries including Ric Flair, Tony Schiavone and more took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. You can see posts by Flair, Schiavone, Matt Hardy, Cezar Bononi, Mark Henry, and many others below:
Happy Birthday @TonyKhan! Make It A Great One! You Followed My Whole Career And Grew Up Watching Me! These Treasures Represent 50 Years Of My Work! Thank You For All The Respect! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Q7jj7HFhlZ
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 10, 2021
Happy Birthday to a great boss and even better human being.
This has been the best two years of my life, thanks to him. @TonyKhan https://t.co/639DwDHB65
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) October 10, 2021
Happy Birthday to the man who has re-energized pro wrestling through @AEW, @TonyKhan!
Remember that time I chartered a plane & we traveled to @IMPACTWRESTLING & I surprised you with 50% of the bill? HaHaHa, great times!
Besties always go halfsies – Happy Day of Birth! pic.twitter.com/aY3afFU9gu
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 10, 2021
Happy birthday, big boss!
— Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) October 10, 2021
HBD boss 🎂 🎁
— Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) October 10, 2021
Happiest Birthday to the man himself! 🤟🏾🥳🎂 https://t.co/ATT66jMN24
— SWOLE: A Phoenix Tale (@SwoleWorld) October 10, 2021
Happy Birthday 🎂 https://t.co/vm5EX4Uapr
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) October 10, 2021
Happy Birthday TK!!!
— Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) October 10, 2021
Happy Birthday Tony! @TonyKhan #AEW https://t.co/sbqcSeYRdh pic.twitter.com/b5at6WslRM
— REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) October 10, 2021
Happy Birthday to THE MAN @TonyKhan. He changed my life, changed many others lives, changed the pro wrestling game, & continues to keep on killing it! #LFG #ImWithAEW https://t.co/RuJRoRqM0W
— Peter Avalon (@PAvalon) October 10, 2021
Happy birthday!!! @TonyKhan
The best boss ever. Thank you for everything. https://t.co/4UyX0B5qhg
— Anna Jay (@annajay___) October 10, 2021
THE G.O.A.T 🔥 Happy birthday @TonyKhan !!! https://t.co/aKMPWPEgc7
— Dante Martin (@lucha_angel1) October 10, 2021
Happy birthday @TonyKhan!!!! #LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/lgHeatiB4f
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) October 10, 2021
Happy Birthday to the forbidden door, @TonyKhan!
— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) October 10, 2021
Happy birthday to My Best Friend AEW Tony Khan🎂🎊㊗️🍻🍾🎉🥂🎁🇯🇵🤘 Enjoy your day sir😃👍
AEW社長トニー・カーンさんのお誕生日です。おめでとうございます🎈#aew #TonyKhan #birthday #fatassmasa #bedtfriend pic.twitter.com/lq5FxsWwRf
— "FAT ASS" MASA ❤️BEING THE ELITE ❤️AEW (@Masa_Anchan1971) October 10, 2021
