Ric Flair Says He’s In AEW To Support Sting, Tells Christian Cage Not To Make it About Him

As previously reported, Ric Flair made his AEW debut on last Wednesday’s Dynamite, showing up as a surprise for Sting. Christian Cage took shots at Flair during the segment and in a post on Twitter, Flair warned Cage to back off.

He wrote: “Don’t Make The Mistake Of Making It About Me @Christian4Peeps! I’m Along For The Ride. I’m Here To Support My Friend @Sting! If You Continue To Make It About Me, We’re Going To Have A Problem! WOOOOO!”