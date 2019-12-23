Ric Flair Agrees With Corey Graves About How WWE Books Charlotte

In a recent edition of his podcast After the Bell, Corey Graves criticized WWE for how they book Charlotte Flair, noting that she should be more prominent than she has been lately. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Charlotte’s father Ric Flair agreed with Graves for the most part and reiterated that his daughter is a better wrestler than he was. Here are highlights:

On Charlotte’s booking: “I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she’s been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent. She’s never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I’m still a household name. I think they look at it and say, ‘Well, she’s like her dad. She’ll do anything we want her to do because she’s a pro.’ I don’t think she’ll ever be bored with her storylines and not participate at its fullest. That part is wrong on Corey’s part. But as far as her being the best athlete in the company, a Hall of Famer already, and being the biggest star of the women’s division, he’s spot on.”

On Charlotte working hard: “She’s made her own way and she’s made it by going through such a rigorous and demanding schedule because of my last name. It’s not like she walks through a door and inherits a company. She has to walk in the door and be Ric Flair’s daughter. She had to work twice as hard and be twice as good. She has to be that much better and she never takes it for granted,” said Flair who then talked about her recent travel schedule. Charlotte did a Raw in Nashville then a March of Dimes event in New York on Tuesday. She then flew to California for a Snickers commercial before heading home and then to Jacksonville for SmackDown. She wouldn’t have it any other way. What happens is sometimes they’ll leave her off of something and she’ll go, ‘Hey dad, why did they leave me off?’ I tell her just to have a day off. That’s how she’s geared and she wants to be the best every damn minute.”

On what WWE asks of her: “[WWE] is the greatest company in the world to work for and the greatest people, but what makes them so special is that they won’t ask anything of you that they won’t do themselves. Hunter and Stephanie – they barely have any time together at all. They bust their ass. When Stephanie’s not on the road, she’s in the office with a hundred other responsibilities. Then you’ve got Hunter at Raw, NXT and SmackDown. Then they’re home for a day. That’s what makes it special there. You can’t get mad at them because that’s what they do to themselves.”

On Andrade: “He has the same vision of her that she has for herself. What Andrade brings is the ability to do anything Rey Mysterio can do except he’s 50 pounds heavier. He’s a phenomenal athlete with a phenomenal look – even with the cut in his eyebrow – I tell him all the time to tell people you got in a knife fight. He’s got a gift and the little girl with him [Zelina Vega] has come so far and fulfilled a dream. She’s wanted to be in the spotlight for so long and Wendy and I have known her for a while. She’s doing a phenomenal job of managing him and her interviews are great. I can’t see anything holding him back.”

On his goals for 2020: “I want health and happiness for everybody. I wanna work for the WWE for the rest of my life and I wanna see my daughter continue to have the greatest career in the history of the Women’s Division. I’ve seen Wendy’s kids grow up just like they’re my own. We’ve got two in college, one in Georgia and one at Auburn, and I say ‘we’ because I’m part of the family. We’ve got one headed out now… she’s been accepted at six schools and we’ve got one more that’s gonna be in high school all by herself next year. But all is good with her because she’s driving a brand new BMW.”