Various News: Ric Flair Congratulates Andrade El Idolo After AEW Collision, CMLL Announces 90th Anniversary Show
– Ric Flair was happy to see his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo return on AEW Collision, and he took to social media to praise Andrade. Flair posted the following on Saturday night after El Idolo beat Buddy Matthews on the show:
“Congratulations To @SNM_Buddy & @AndradeElIdolo! The Best Match I’ve Seen In A Year That @MsCharlotteWWE Wasn’t Involved In! WOOOOO! #AEWCollision”
– CMLL has announced that its 90th anniversary show will take place on September 16th in Mexico City, as you can see below:
#PorSiNoLoViste: ¡Es oficial! Ya hay fecha para la gran celebración del #90AniversarioCMLL…
📍 Arena México
🗓️ Sábado 16 de Septiembre 2023
🕔 5:00 p.m.
