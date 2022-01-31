Ric Flair Announces End of Relationship With Wendy Barlow

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair announced the end of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow. While the two were a couple for years, PWInsider reports they were never actually married. The two met in the 1990s when Barlow played Fifi the maid in WCW.

Flair wrote: “After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!”