Ric Flair Announces Wooooo Nation Uncensored Live Show
– Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced a Wooooo Nation Uncensored live event that will be held in O’Fallon, Illinois at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. The show will feature himself and co-host Mark Madden live and in person. The event is scheduled for January 28, and tickets are available at RicFlairLive.com.
Ric Flair wrote on the event, “Get Ready For The LIVE @FlairUncensored Event In Illinois! Tickets Are On Sale Now! You’re Going To Want To Be There In Person To Hear All The Stories I’m Going To Tell On January 28th! Get Your Tickets At http://RicFlairLive.com! WOOOOO! @MarkMaddenX” You can view his announcement below:
Get Ready For The LIVE @FlairUncensored Event In Illinois! Tickets Are On Sale Now! You’re Going To Want To Be There In Person To Hear All The Stories I’m Going To Tell On January 28th! Get Your Tickets At https://t.co/19p083bqsX! WOOOOO! @MarkMaddenX pic.twitter.com/irSFygx5ud
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 29, 2021
