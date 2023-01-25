Ric Flair Says He Apologized To Becky Lynch Over ‘The Man’ Dispute

Ric Flair has mended fences with Becky Lynch, apologizing over his dispute with her over the nickname of “The Man.” Flair had disputes with WWE and Lynch over Lynch’s use of “The Man” since back in 2019, when he filed a trademark application over it. Flair has taken several shots at Lynch since then over the moniker, but he noted in the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast that he apologized to Lynch over the longstanding dispute. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On apologizing to Lynch: “I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute?’ I just said I’m sorry this ever got to where it is’ I went over and shook Seth Rollins’ hands and I said, ‘I’m gonna apologize to your wife.’ I’ve just decided that, it all came with the documentary. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget and you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget, and you say it so many times for so many years. But ‘The Man’ trademark, the whole thing was decided by someone besides she and I. It’s not that as much as the money that was involved in it, which the company reaps the better part of it anyway. Then I saw her with her child, and I thought, ‘God, this will be Ashley someday, and Megan now with Morgan.’ It’s not worth it.”

On the moniker: “I am not ‘The Man’ anymore. ‘The Man’ is whoever the people think is. Basically, we’ve turned it over to social media to decide who ‘The Man’ is. Does that make sense? It could be Tom Brady, who’s still playing. It could be Aaron Rodgers in football. It could be LeBron, who I still think is the man in basketball. I will be in some people’s mind ‘The Man’ forever, but you gotta remember, I’m sitting there with ‘Taker and Shawn, and I’m 20 years older than those guys. I’m there on Raw, lucky enough to celebrate that moment and that time with these guys that grew up on me. Then I introduced my daughter and called her what she is, the greatest women’s champion in the history of WWE, and in my estimation, the best worker in the company. But that’s just how I feel personally.”

On not being uncomfortable backstage over the matter anymore: “I can walk around and not walk by Becky and feel uncomfortable and I can shake Seth Rollins’ hand, and it makes it a better world for me to be in. I feel better about myself. Becky was very receptive and said nice words to me, and so did Seth. My daughter works there, I want it to be perfect. Nothing’s perfect, but you want it to be as best as can be. How many people get to introduce their daughter? That, you’re not gonna see for a long time, something like that. So I feel thankful that I had that opportunity.”

On who is The Man: “I’m not ‘The Man’ anymore. I don’t know who ‘The Man’ is, but people decide that, and that’s in every sport, in every field, and every phase of life. But I’m realizing, during the body of the show, I’m realizing, I really got stuck on that because I said it for so many years. There was a time, in the 80s, I was the guy. I got no problem saying that at all. Maybe even the early 90s. But it’s like believing your own hype after a while because you just say it so long.”