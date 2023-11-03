Ric Flair Says He’ll Appear on AEW TV ‘As Often As They Want Me’, Says He Won’t Wrestle

In an interview with PWInsider, Ric Flair spoke about how often he will appear on AEW television now that he has signed a multi-year contract with the company. The news broke yesterday that Flair had signed with the company after he previously made a surprise appearance on Dynamite last week. Here are highlights:

On signing with AEW: “Well, I was excited of course. I mean, it’s been my life, I have no problem admitting that. An opportunity to work with Tony, it’s something I’ve thought about a couple times. I’m at a point now where I think that people are actually happy for me to be doing something that I enjoy so much. But I think they recognize the positive contributions I’ve made for whatever company I’ve ever worked for. And I don’t think anybody begrudges me going there from the WWE whatsoever. It’s not like, it’s not a personal issue. It’s just, I’m doing what I like to do. And I think I’ve earned that respect and I I love Sting as a human being, as a person, as a performer. He’s one of the top three or four guys I’ve ever worked with. And Tony Khan couldn’t be a nicer guy to work for.”

On Sting’s retirement: “Oh, boy, that I would like to make suggestions about but I don’t even know…It’s going to be big. I mean, and Jesus. I mean, it’s like when Taker went down. I mean, you know, there’s some guys when they retire, they’re just plain special. And for him- boy it needs to be really special. And Tony Khan’s got more money than God, so I’m sure that it will be as elaborate and first-class a ceremony that has ever been witnessed in wrestling and needs to be. He is that classy of a guy and he’s meant that much to the business. And you know what? He’s always done it the right way. Nobody can ever point a finger at Sting and say he did anything that wasn’t asked of him. He may not have liked some of it, he may have been disappointed but you never heard him vocalize it, he internalized it and he can never say that he ever did anything but be positive and be a very impacting part of our industry.”

On if he will wrestle in AEW: “No, I don’t think I will. If you’re asking me if I want to? [Laughs] I have to be careful what I say because it never comes out [correctly]. I just made it very clear to everybody that I can take bumps. I have a doctor’s release to do anything I want like that. Do I think I’ll wrestle again? No. Would I like to? Obviously. [Laughs] I’m never going to say no. There you go. [Laughs]”

On how often he’ll appear for AEW: “I would like to be there as much as they want me. I mean, they have a real deep roster and they come to the shows. I mean, every show is almost entirely different from that. Very few times you see people back-to-back except maybe like Chris or Sting or MJF. I mean, they have a really deep roster with, you know, which they need to produce three shows. So, I just, I hope I can establish myself as an important part of it after Sting retires and continue to do something for him, if possible. I have ideas, but the one thing I want to make very clear: I am not in any politics. The one thing I made very clear is I’ll do whatever you ask me to do. I’m not going to come and ask you for a favor. I’m not going to ask you and I don’t want to be you know what I mean? That’s another thing, “Who’s ear you got?” That is the kind of bullshit that wrestling, you know, it circulates. I mean, I’m in nobody ‘s ear. I’m there to do whatever they want.”