WWE News: Ric Flair Appearance In Missouri This Week, Full Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens Match

– Ric Flair is scheduled to make an appearance at the On the Run Mobil at 701 Caledonia Drive in O’Fallon, MO, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. CT, to promote his energy drink.

The event will offer fans the chance to meet Flair, take photos, and experience his signature “WOOOOO!” firsthand. Attendees can RSVP for the event via a provided link.

– WwE posted the full match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, as well as the Raw Tag Team Title Ladder Match from WrestleMania 33:

– A new Limited Edition golden championship replica has been released: