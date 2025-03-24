wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Appearance In Missouri This Week, Full Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens Match
– Ric Flair is scheduled to make an appearance at the On the Run Mobil at 701 Caledonia Drive in O’Fallon, MO, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. CT, to promote his energy drink.
The event will offer fans the chance to meet Flair, take photos, and experience his signature “WOOOOO!” firsthand. Attendees can RSVP for the event via a provided link.
– WwE posted the full match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, as well as the Raw Tag Team Title Ladder Match from WrestleMania 33:
– A new Limited Edition golden championship replica has been released:
Bring Home the Gold! Celebrate WrestleMania 41 with this Limited Edition Golden Championship Replica Title! Numbered to 750 and available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/D6hwQPVr8N pic.twitter.com/ECxOgtOx3a
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 24, 2025
