Ric Flair Still Scheduled for SCWPro Appearance on May 31

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had to withdraw from his Starrcast appearances for this weekend due to his recent hospitalization and medical procedure. However, SCWPro is stating that Ric Flair is still scheduled to make his appearance at SCWPro’s To Be The Man event on May 31. It’s being held at the Rust Belt in East Moline, Illinois.

You can check out the announcement by SCWPro below.

The statement reads, “We’ve been in constant contact w/ representatives for @RicFlairNatrBoy & we’re happy to announce that we’ve been told his appearance at our debut event at the Rust Belt on May 31st is STILL ON! You can’t keep a legend down! Tix are available at http://moellernights.com now! #RAW”

It was most recently reported that doctors are optimistic that Flair will make a full recovery after he underwent successful heart surgery.