Ric Flair Appears at Concert, Introduces Khalid (Video)

– Ric Flair made a surprise appearance at singer Khalid’s concert on Wednesday night. The WWE Hall of Famer posted video to Twitter of his appearance, where he introduced Khalid at the latter’s Atlanta tour. Flair also posted a picture of the two together, as you can see below:

Introducing @thegreatkhalid In Atlanta On His Free Spirit Tour! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/zrRDXCArA9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 15, 2019