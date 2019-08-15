wrestling / News

Ric Flair Appears at Concert, Introduces Khalid (Video)

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair Ric Flair's

– Ric Flair made a surprise appearance at singer Khalid’s concert on Wednesday night. The WWE Hall of Famer posted video to Twitter of his appearance, where he introduced Khalid at the latter’s Atlanta tour. Flair also posted a picture of the two together, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Khalid, Ric Flair, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading