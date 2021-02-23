Ric Flair Admits He & Arn Anderson Are No Longer Close, Discusses Potential Four Horsemen Reunion

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Ric Flair discussed why he’s no longer close with Arn Anderson, a potential Four Horsemen reunion, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Ric Flair on a potential Four Horsemen reunion: “I don’t think so. We’ve all gone our own way. We’ve tried it a couple times, but everybody is represented by somebody else. There’s always a money issue, and every time we’ve done it, they’ve been successful, but I don’t see it happening now. First of all, let me go on record and say, Arn, Tully [Blanchard] and Barry [Windham] should all be in the Hall of Fame as individuals. I thought they all had Hall of Fame careers as individuals. Barry Windham was just in another league. He was a 6’5”, 255 pound Ricky Steamboat. Arn and Tully could work and talk, but we don’t even stay in touch anymore.

“It just seems like that great 10-year time we had in life, it’s just gone by. I don’t feel like we’re close at all, but I’m glad. I’m happy for them that they’re over there (AEW). They both are smart. Arn had a hell of a run here (WWE). I don’t even know what happened, but he had over 18 or 19 years being an agent. You’ve got to be good at what you do to be in that role. Maybe he burned out, who knows? I can see it. It’s going back and forth trying to help the talent, going and asking questions, trying to make sure everything fits in. It’s the most non-rewarding job in the world. I could never do it to be honest with you. I’m happy for all of them. Do I think we’ll ever get together? No, not again.”

On Eric Bischoff checking on him after his son Reid’s tragic passing: “When my son died… I don’t think we’re ever going to be best friends, but when something like that happens, or when I get sick like I did or something that really upsets your life, those are the people that show up. And I can remember driving across town about three days after he died. Eric called on the phone because I was crushed. I was absolutely devastated. I can remember the people that called and the people that didn’t. If they couldn’t come, they called or texted me. Those are the people that count, or likewise, when I was sick, you really find out who your friends are.

“It took me six months to return them all, but I had over 170 texts on my phone, and Wendy counted each one of them. You wake up and you don’t know where you are. That’s who you know who your friends are because there’s people that I was very close to that did not show up for his (Reid’s) funeral and did not text me. Simple as that but there are people that I spent a lot of time with and put a lot of faith in, and we’re very close. I didn’t hear a word from them, and those are the things that are more hurtful than anything I experienced in wrestling. It’s just a very personal feeling.”

On the reason he and Arn are no longer close: “That’s one of the reasons Arn and I aren’t close. How do you not text? We don’t do anything anymore. We don’t talk. When it’s close to his (Reid’s) birthday, I get emotional. Like I said, one of the greatest. It’s got nothing to do with business. You just struggle with the people who you think will be there for you, and the people that you don’t think will be there are. Nothing’s bigger than the love of your children. I wasn’t just saying it about Arn. I didn’t hear a word from Tully, didn’t hear a word from Barry. I didn’t hear anything from Ole. He’s mad at the world. Arn just comes to mind because he was so close to the family. Then when I was sick, not a word. You spend 10 years being so close with these people, and you just wonder what really matters at the end of the day. It means nothing apparently.”