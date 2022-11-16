Ric Flair Asked Colt Cabana About His Issues With CM Punk

Ric Flair says he recently met Colt Cabana and asked him about his longstanding issues with CM Punk. Cabana and Punk’s personal issues, which extend back to the lawsuit stemming from Punk’s infamous appearance on Cabana’s podcast, came back into the spotlight due to their both being signed to AEW.

Reports that some believed Punk may have had some impact on Cabana’s not being on AEW TV ultimately led to Punk’s blowing up to kick off the AEW All Out post-media scrum, and Flair said on the latest episode of AdFreeShows’ To Be the Man that he asked Cabana about it recently.

“Colt Cabana walked up to me the other day,” Flair noted (per Wrestling Inc). “Colt Cabana came over and wanted my autograph and I didn’t know who he was. I’ve never met him, right, and the guy goes, This is Colt Cabana.’ Then I stood up and shook his hand. I said, ‘What’s going on with you and Punk?’ He said, ‘It’s a long story.’ So, Punk’s got more long stories with people than I do. [Cabana is] a nice kid … really good worker.

Punk’s status in AEW is still a question mark after the altercation. He is reportedly suspended and may not return to the company, though that has not been confirmed. He is currently out of action due to injury.