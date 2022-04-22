Ric Flair Attends Cannabis Conference With Mike Tyson

Ric Flair and Mike Tyson attended the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference yesterday in Miami, where Flair was the guest of honor. The two also spent time at the LIV club after the event and met up with Rick Ross.

As previously reported, Tyson’s ‘Tyson 2.0’ cannabis company bought a majority share in Flair’s ‘Ric Flair Drip Inc’. This will include new products with Flair’s trademarks and intellectual property. Flair said at the time he was now a ‘advocate and enthusiast’ for cannabis.