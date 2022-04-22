wrestling / News
Ric Flair Attends Cannabis Conference With Mike Tyson
Ric Flair and Mike Tyson attended the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference yesterday in Miami, where Flair was the guest of honor. The two also spent time at the LIV club after the event and met up with Rick Ross.
As previously reported, Tyson’s ‘Tyson 2.0’ cannabis company bought a majority share in Flair’s ‘Ric Flair Drip Inc’. This will include new products with Flair’s trademarks and intellectual property. Flair said at the time he was now a ‘advocate and enthusiast’ for cannabis.
We’re Live At LIV In Miami! WOOOOO! @itstyson20 @MikeTyson @LIVmiami pic.twitter.com/l9NbGHtwb1
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 22, 2022
WOOOOO! @RickRoss @MikeTyson @itstyson20 pic.twitter.com/j8ZNh8toq9
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 22, 2022
So Excited To Enter The World Of Cannabis! WOOOOO! @itstyson20 @adambwilks @ChadBronstein @hellofyllo pic.twitter.com/2vPeriZ1cn
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson Accused Of Punching Passenger On Airplane
- DDP Recalls Asking Triple H to Stop Using the Diamond Cutter in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’
- Cody Rhodes On Whether There Plans For Him To Return Before WWE WrestleMania 38, Backstage Interaction With Triple H