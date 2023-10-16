Ric Flair Backs His Daughter In A Hypothetical Match With Jade Cargill

On last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Jade Cargill made another appearance on WWE television, this time having a confrontation with Charlotte Flair. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Charlotte’s father Ric Flair commented on the altercation as well as a possible match between the two.

He said: “Anything she does is money. If I give you my thoughts on it, she’ll get mad because she doesn’t like me talking about it. But I mean, you heard the crowd,” Flair said. “Sometimes, it’s meant to happen. I don’t know whether Jade is gonna spend some time at NXT or not. I’m not sure. As a father’s standpoint, as a wrestling fan, Jade don’t want nothing to do with The Queen.”

He also suggested that WWE should make Charlotte a 17-time champion, breaking his record. She is a 15-time champion, meaning she’s two title wins away. He added: “She hates me saying it, but it’s the greatest thing the company could do.“