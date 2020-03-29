WWE News: Nia Jax Posts Video of Her Dancing & Says She Needs to Get Back to Work, Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches Added to WWE Network

– WWE has added “Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches” to the “Best of WWE” series on WWE Network. The collection features the following matches:

* The Rock & Mick Foley vs. Randy Orton, Batista & Ric Flair (WrestleMania 20)

* Rob Van Dam vs. Matt Hardy vs. Finlay vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. Ric Flair in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WrestleMania 22)

* 1992 Royal Rumble Match for the WWE Title (Royal Rumble 1992)

* Bret Hart vs. Ric Flair for the WWE Title (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, October 12, 1992)

* Ric Flair vs. Triple H for the World Heavyweight Title (RAW, May 19, 2003)

* Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair in a Career Threatening Match (WrestleMania 24)

– Nia Jax tweeted a video of her today doing the Savage viral TikTok challenge, along with the caption: “I need to get back to work!!! I’m too old for this 👵🏽 #Bored #MakingtheBestOfif #SavageChallenge”

Jax has been out since last April after undergoing double knee surgery and has been training at the WWE Performance Center since December. The latest reports have her expected to return to the RAW brand when she does come back.