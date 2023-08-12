wrestling / News
Ric Flair Said He Was Better At Losing And ‘Taking An Ass Kicking’
In an interview with This Past Weekend (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair spoke about his career and said he was better at losing and “taking an ass-kicking.”
He said: “I was better at getting beat. And then I just lie the next day on TV [through a promo], and if you don’t, forget about it. That didn’t happen to me. What were you watching? I just had it [pain tolerance] my whole life. Brother, I was ADD before ADD was [diagnosed]. I’m still looking out the window in fourth grade. ‘Richard, can we have your attention, please?’ Social Studies 101. I spent 13 years in high school. Let me tell you, I still haven’t passed English or Latin.“
