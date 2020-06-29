Ric Flair, Big Show Set to Appear on Tonight’s Raw

WWE is loading up tonight’s Raw, adding a couple of big names in Big Show and Ric Flair. WWE announced on Monday that Show and Flair will be on the show. The announcement reads as follows:

Randy Orton warned Big Show last week “what happens next is on you,” but The World’s Largest Athlete isn’t shying away from the spotlight. Ric Flair will also roll into the red brand, as “The Nature Boy” has been front and center in Orton’s recent rampage.

As Flair presented The Viper as The Greatest Wrestler Ever, Big Show angrily interrupted after Orton’s attacks on fellow icons Edge & Christian and informed The Viper of his intentions of breaking every bone in the dangerous Superstar’s body.

The Dirtiest Player in the Game helped Orton take out Christian, but is he ready to step in Big Show’s path? And how will the colossal Superstar respond to Orton’s harsh words?