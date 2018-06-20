Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Ric Flair, Booker T, & More Comment on Vader’s Passing, ‘Creating The Mania’ Book Coming in August, Tommy Dreamer Goes Around The Ring, More Comment on Vader’s Passing

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Big Vad Vader 3 Vader’s

– Ric Flair, Booker T, Scott Dawson, Matt Hardy, and more have commented on the passing of Vader…

– WWE announced today that their ‘Creating The Mania’ book will be released in August…

– Here is a new episode of Impact around the ring, featuring Tommy Dreamer…

article topics :

Booker T, Ric Flair, Vader, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading