Various News: Ric Flair, Booker T, & More Comment on Vader’s Passing, ‘Creating The Mania’ Book Coming in August, Tommy Dreamer Goes Around The Ring, More Comment on Vader’s Passing

– Ric Flair, Booker T, Scott Dawson, Matt Hardy, and more have commented on the passing of Vader…

Sorry To Hear About The Loss Of Another Great! Rest In Peace My Friend! pic.twitter.com/O0NvIINS3l — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 20, 2018

Only a handful truly revolutionize the business I love. This man was one of them. I grew up in awe of him and eventually admired him.

“No Pain!”#RIPBigVanVader 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/IVDvoktWgO — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 20, 2018

One of the greatest big men to ever step in a ring. A true obstacle for our heroes to overcome. RIP @itsvadertime — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 20, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Vader. He was one of the all time greats. My prayers go out to his family, may he rest in peace. #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/6Lk3nuP4kA — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 20, 2018

Thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of Leon White after his passing. @itsvadertime made an ENORMOUS impact on our industry. Godspeed, Big Van Vader. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 20, 2018

