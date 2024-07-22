Ric Flair Says Brock Lesnar Became A ‘Great Worker’ During Time in WWE

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair spoke about how far Brock Lesnar has come during his WWE career, noting that he is now a ‘great worker.’

He said: “Brock Lesnar has become a great worker. Not just good. He has become a great worker. His athletic ability is almost unparalleled. He’s like Kurt Angle. I mean, there’s some guys that can do anything and those are two of them. There’s one woman that can do everything and her name would be Charlotte Flair.”

Meanwhile, he noted that he can’t wait to see his daughter wrestle again. He added: “I’m probably gonna have to wait another eight, nine months, who knows?” he said. “Anyway, I’m so excited for her to come back.“