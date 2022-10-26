Ric Flair Called Kevin Nash Following Passing Of Nash’s Son

Ric Flair reached out to Kevin Nash following the tragic passing of Nash’s son Tristen last week. As reported last week, Tristen passed at just 26 years old. Flair, who lost his own son Reid at 25 in 2013, noted on the latest episode of To Be The Man for Ad Free Shows that he spoke with Nash on the phone. You can see a could of exceprts from Flair’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what he told Nash: “You’re never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it. Dealing with it the way I did, by just completely shutting down and drinking for five straight years didn’t work out, it didn’t do anything. My advice to him was just hang on to your wife as tight as you can and don’t throw blame at each other, there’s no way to deal with it.”

On Tristen’s passing: “It happened on the eve of Scott Hall’s birthday. It’s a double whammy for him because I don’t think he’s recovered from the loss of Scott yet. So it just shows what a great friend he was to Scott, you know, Scott could be problematic, and Kevin never left his side, never heard Kevin say anything negative about Scott … After all those years it’s hard to find friends like that, so I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”