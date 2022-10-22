Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four

During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA.

He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”

In a post on Twitter, Flair reacted by challenging Rogan to let him put the hold on him.

He wrote: “You’re Getting A Lot Of Attention For Calling Me Out! The Only Way To Resolve This Is To Have Me On The Show. I’ll Put You In The Figure Four Leg Lock & We’ll See If You Can Take It! LFG! WOOOOO!”