Ric Flair Comments on Charlotte’s Top Of The Cage Moonsault At WWE Survivor Series

Charlotte Flair hit a moonsault from the top of the cage at WWE Survivor Series, and Ric Flair posted to Twitter to comment on the spot. Charlotte hit the move in the women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s PPV, and her Hall of Fame father posted it to Twitter as you can see below.

Ric wrote:

“In A League Of Her Own! @MsCharlotteWWE”

Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL in the match, which opened the PPV.