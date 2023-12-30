wrestling / News
Ric Flair Still Thinks Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley Should Have Main Evented Wrestlemania
In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair once again stated that WWE should have let Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley main event Wrestlemania 39. This is a belief that he’s expressed before, right after the event happened.
He said: “She and Rhea Ripley should’ve main evented last year because now that The Bloodline thing is done, I love Sami and Kevin, but what is Sami Zayn even doing right now? … Putting that tag match on [in the main event], really, really pissed me off.”
Flair also spoke about which matches he’d like to see Charlotte have, adding: “If Sasha comes back, I mean they gotta have their trilogy. She’s gotta have the trilogy with Rhea. Her and Asuka, literally I forget what year that was, they had the best match of WrestleMania when she beat Asuka.“