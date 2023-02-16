Ric Flair Claims FOX Is Looking To Air a ‘Housewives of Wrestling’ Series

In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair claimed that FOX is looking to air a new reality series that follows the ‘Housewives of Wrestling.’ According to Flair, it would include Randy Orton’s wife Kim, Kurt Angle’s wife Giovanna, Jake Hager’s wife Catalina and his own partner Wendy Barlow. He also said Barlow has been paid to write a story about their life together.

He said: “You’re not going to believe this. I hope this isn’t breaking news. FOX and Netflix are looking at picking up the ‘Housewives of Wrestling.’ It’s Randy’s wife [Kim Orton], Kurt’s wife [Giovanna Angle], Wendy [Barlow], and Jake Hager’s wife [Catalina Hager]. The reel came out so good. They’re looking at it. Here’s another one, and why I’ve got to be able to myself. She just got a check to write her life story with me. Yeah, they gave her a hell of a bump up front. This damn documentary got everybody talking.“