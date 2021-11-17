wrestling
Ric Flair Doesn’t Know What CM Punk & Bryan Danielson Have Contributed to AEW
Ric Flair says he isn’t certain what CM Punk & Bryan Danielson have brought to AEW, at least in terms of ratings. Flair released a preview of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast return and you can see the clip below, in which Flair is asked by Mark Madden about CM Punk and Bryan Danielson signing with the company.
“Well, if I’m looking at the ratings, I don’t know what they’ve contributed to,” Flair said (per Wrestling Inc). “Yes, as you said, they’re certainly both big stars in the business, both had a lot of success. But I don’t know how to answer that question because all you can do, as we do with football or any other show, is look at the ratings.”
Flair noted how the show has done 1 million viewers in the past and said of the ratings, “I mean, I think they’ll go up, but to me, that show should never do less than 1.1 million. If they get there once, bring in all this talent, and then go back [under 1 million], then there’s something wrong.”
Are You Ready For Ric Flair Uncensored TOMORROW? It Drops At 6am ET On All Podcast Platforms! @FlairUncensored @MarkMaddenX pic.twitter.com/64m80jkzOp
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2021
