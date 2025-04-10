Ric Flair Thinks Cody Rhodes Should Retain Title At WrestleMania 41

Ric Flair thinks that Cody Rhodes should defeat John Cena to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41. Flair was a guest on Busted Open Radio and explained why he thinks the champion should defeat his rival on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

“Cody should retain because he’s on a roll,” Flair reasoned (per Wrestling Inc). “To be honest with you, I don’t think John wants to retire with the title. John’s a company guy. He wants what’s best for business. And I’ll tell you, I was sitting on the edge of my seat, literally watching the stuff with [Jey] Uso and John at the Royal Rumble because I thought, ‘Damn it, they’re going to do it, John’s going to win the Royal Rumble’ and then da, da, da, and then it becomes automatic.”

Flair concluded, “But I love it, I’m happy for everybody. It’s going to be a great show.”

Cena won the title shot at Elimination Chamber and then turned on Rhodes after the champion refused The Rock’s offer for his soul.