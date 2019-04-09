WWE News: Ric Flair Comments on Aiding Triple H at WrestleMania, Adam Pearce Congratulates Tony Nese

– Ric Flair took to his Twitter account to comment on his apperance during the Triple H vs. Batista WrestleMania match, where he helped The Game pick up the win. Flair appeared at ringside and handed Triple H a sledgehammer that he used to beat Batista to the punch, leading to his win.

Flair was a major part of the feud between Triple H and Batista feud leading into WrestleMania, with Batista attacking Flair at his sevetieth birthday celebration. He posted:

– WWE producer Adam Pearce posted to Twitter to congratulate Tony Nese on his win over Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Pearce posted: