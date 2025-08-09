Ric Flair Comments on New WWE & ESPN Deal

– During a recent interview with The Clay Edwards Show, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about the new broadcast deal between ESPN and WWE that will bring WWE Premium Live Events to ESPN starting next year. Flair was asked if he looks at deals like that and think, “You’re welcome,” to WWE. Flair noted that he doesn’t, and that he’s happy about WWE’s success.

Ric Flair commented (via Fightful), “They print money. They’re doing so well. I’m happy with them. I just saw all of them at Hulk’s funeral. Just knowing them all. I know Hunter and stuff very well. Vince [McMahon] was there. Shane [McMahon] was there. A lot of the guys.”

ESPN will launch its new streaming service later this year. WWE premium live events will be available on the platform and ESPN’s cable channel.