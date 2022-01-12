Ric Flair Comments On WWE Using ‘The Man’, Says He Wanted It Passed Down To His Children

It was previously reported that WWE still has the rights to use the nickname ‘The Man’, something that Ric Flair had been at odds with the company over. In the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Flair expressed his displeasure in WWE owning the copyright to the name and how he hoped to pass it to his children.

He said: “In closing, because I’m so tired of going over it, it’s not even, let’s say hypothetically the number one selling t-shirt for two years in a multi-billion dollar company. So let’s just say they made $30 million. Right, I could find out, it’s not worth it. Ultimately, the people who did that, to me, need to look in the mirror and know that I worked my whole career for that to belong to my daughter or my son. They got to look at themselves in the mirror. They got to say to themselves, ‘Boy, we took something that he worked his whole life, his a** off for, made a joke of it, and gave it away’. That’s all I can say anymore. I’m silenced on the issue, no more.”

He also commented on the recent roster cuts in WWE and defended the company for doing them. He added: “It’s a business to them and I don’t know the numbers, but if NXT is not making money, they can’t keep paying people. So I don’t know the answer to that, but I look at the ratings, you know, just like I watch every show I can possible now so I can talk to you intelligently about these things. But the ratings are everything, so who knows.“