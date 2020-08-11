Ric Flair Comments on Randy Orton’s Attack, Says Orton Has Surpassed His Father

Ric Flair has posted to Twitter following Randy Orton’s attack on him that closed out last night’s Raw. As noted last night, Flair was punted in the head by Orton after the Legend Killer said that Flair was just trying to keep the spotlight on himself and that he didn’t know or love Flair anymore.

Flair was stretchered out in video posted by WWE. This afternoon the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to say what he would have said, noting:

“I Wanted Last Night To Go Differently. What I Would Have Said Is I Don’t Know What Would’ve Happened If My Son Was In This Business. But I Do Know What Charlotte Has Done, And Like You Randy, She Is Much Better Than I Ever Was, Just Like You Have Surpassed Your Father. That’s it.”