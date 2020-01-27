WWE News: Ric Flair Congratulates Charlotte On Rumble Win, Kelly Kelly On Her WWE Return

– In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair congratulated his daughter Charlotte on winning the women’s Royal Rumble match last night.

He wrote: “So Proud Of My Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Winning The 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble! Congratulations To The @WWE And The Great Men And Women Athletes That Participated In The Tremendous Last Night. Much Respect To All Of You! WOOOOO!”

– Kelly Kelly spoke with WWE after her return at the Royal Rumble last night.

She said: “You know, it felt so great. I was so nervous before I walked out, and I was just like, ‘Ahhh.’ I was like, ‘Shake it off the nerves.’ The music hit and it was like all worries went away. It was the best feeling in the world. … Yeah, I have been out of the ring for years and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to go in there and see what happens.’ You know, it’s such an honor, especially to be in the ring with girls I haven’t worked with before, and all the girls were amazing. The NXT girls, SmackDown, RAW, and for me, Beth, Santina, Molly Holly, the face that we all came back and got to come today. For me, it was such a huge honor and I loved it. Yeah, it was really great.”