Ric Flair Congratulates Daughter Megan For Bodybuilding Performance

March 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Instagram, Ric Flair congratulated his daughter Megan Fliehr on her performance in the IFBB bodybuilding competition last weekend.

He wrote: “Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Megan!

While Megan did not rank in the top ten, her husband Conrad Thompson later shared photos of her wearing a medal.

