Ric Flair Congratulates Daughter Megan For Bodybuilding Performance
March 25, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Ric Flair congratulated his daughter Megan Fliehr on her performance in the IFBB bodybuilding competition last weekend.
He wrote: “Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Megan!”
While Megan did not rank in the top ten, her husband Conrad Thompson later shared photos of her wearing a medal.
So proud of my wife Megan! @meganfliehr 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/agYcreFhJU
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) March 23, 2024
