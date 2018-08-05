Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Ric Flair Congratulates Kane, Bruce Prichard Celebrates Second Anniversary for His Podcast, and Ember Moon Plays D&D for Rollout Video

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kane Glenn Jacobs

– Ric Flair congratulated Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) on his mayoral win last week. You can check out Flair’s tweet to Kane, and Kane’s response on Twitter below.

– Bruce Prichard posted the following video on his Twitter account, celebrating two years of his wrestling podcast, Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard.

– Xavier Wood’s UpUpDownDown channel released a new Rollout – Chapter #3 video featuring Ember Moon, Xavier Woods, and more. You can check out the video below.

article topics :

Bruce Prichard, Kane, Ric Flair, UpUpDownDown, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading