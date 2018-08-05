Various News: Ric Flair Congratulates Kane, Bruce Prichard Celebrates Second Anniversary for His Podcast, and Ember Moon Plays D&D for Rollout Video

– Ric Flair congratulated Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) on his mayoral win last week. You can check out Flair’s tweet to Kane, and Kane’s response on Twitter below.

Congrats To My Good Friend @GlennJacobsTN On Winning The Election For Mayor Of Knoxville! pic.twitter.com/xxkk6vMXqg — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 5, 2018

Thanks, Natch! — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 5, 2018

– Bruce Prichard posted the following video on his Twitter account, celebrating two years of his wrestling podcast, Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard.

Today is the 2 year anniversary of our show. Thank you all for making it all possible and supporting us! pic.twitter.com/T57sfXSrBN — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) August 5, 2018

– Xavier Wood’s UpUpDownDown channel released a new Rollout – Chapter #3 video featuring Ember Moon, Xavier Woods, and more. You can check out the video below.