Ric Flair Credits Hulk Hogan With Getting Him Through Hard Times

January 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hulk Hogan Ric Flair Bash at the Beach

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair shared a photo of himself with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who he credited with getting him through hard times.

He wrote: “We Have Made History!! But More Importantly, He Has Always Been There For Me Through Hard Times! Thank You @HulkHogan!

