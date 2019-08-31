Ric Flair Credits Wife for Why He’s Still Alive, Says Taylor Swift Is Not ‘The Man’

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair when he was with his Wendy Barlow at an airport. During the chat, Flair credited his wife “100 percent” for why he is still alive today after some of his recent health scares and issues.

At first Flair said, “Doctors 20, her 80.” Then he later chimed in, “No, 90-10. She’s responsible for all of it.” Regarding how he’s feeling after his recent heart procedure, Ric Flair later added, “It’s the best I’ve been in 10 years!”

The photographer also asked about Taylor Swift’s new track, “The Man,” and if Flair could give Swift a pass on being “The Man.” Flair stated, “I can give her a pass for writing a phenomenal song. That’s it. She could be the wo-MAN, but she’s not ‘The Man.'” He continued, “40 years from now, I’ll give her a pass.”

You can check out a video of that chat below.