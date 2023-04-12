Ric Flair On Criticism Of His Great Muta Hall Of Fame Speech, WWE Not Liking That He Brought Up Sting

Ric Flair’s speech at the WWE Hall of Fame inducting The Great Muta got some criticism, and Flair recently discussed the situation. Flair inducted Muta at the WrestleMania weekend ceremony, and his speech didn’t go over well with some because he spoke so much about his own experiences in Japan, and it was reported that Flair went off-script for the speech. One reference he made to Sting has been cut from YouTube replays of the speech.

Flair discussed the matter on the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, and you can see the highlights below:

On the criticism of his speech: “I don’t know what they didn’t like about it. You have to remember that 99% of the people in attendance of that building don’t even know who Muta is. Does that make sense? They haven’t performed, I mean the wrestling people do, but I’m saying in the audience. So I just, anytime you compare someone to Ricky Steamboat and Sean Michaels, I don’t see how they can complain about that. Because he was that good. Or say he was the first guy to do the moonsault on TV, as you brought to my attention.

“What they didn’t like I guess is I mentioned the fact that I’d been there 64 times, and all the guys that beat me. [laughs] And I couldn’t do anything about it. I don’t know what they’re unhappy about.”

On WWE’s reaction: “I didn’t hear from anybody in the WWE, but that’s not unusual.. Who else could have inducted him? I did hear that they didn’t like me bringing up Sting. But Sting’s in our Hall of Fame. I merely asked the question, ‘Are you sure that that Muta wants me over Sting?’ That’s all I said. And then if you can’t speak your truth without being criticized, it is what it is. I I thought that was a very fair question of my part, because they actually wrestled more than I did with Muta.

“And when I mentioned that they asked me to show them around Atlanta, who else would be a better host to show them around Atlanta than me? Why don’t you ask him if he had a good time?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit To Be The Man with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.