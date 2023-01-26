Ric Flair Criticizes Konosuke Takeshita’s Chops, Takeshita Thanks Him

In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair took exception to the chops that Konosuke Takeshita used on Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago.

He said: “I’ll give you an example of what I thought was literal bullshit. And I know it’s your favorite guy. The Japanese young man who was chopping Danielson on his knees the other night. Come on, those chops couldn’t have broken an egg. If you’re gonna chop somebody, godammit, hit them hard. It’s not gonna hurt you. Did you watch that match? Danielson was on his knees and the guy was going…give me a break! It’s embarrassing. In Japan, in the 80s, that Japanese kid would have got the shit slapped out of him just walking back into the locker room door. If you’re gonna hit someone like that and you’re trying to get the crowd to go ‘woo’ or react, you’ve gotta it ’em hard.”

In a post on Twitter, Takeshita responded, thanking Flair.

He wrote: “I have the utmost respect for Ric Flair. It is incredible to me that he mentioned me. I need to practice a lot as I haven’t done much chopping in Japan. Thanks for the advice. I would like you to actually teach me if possible. Watch my chops grow from now on.”