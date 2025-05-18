Ric Flair, Dean Malenko and More Pay Tribute To Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael on AEW Collision

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision featured a tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael with Ric Flair and others on hand. Flair was joined by Dean Malenko, Tony Schiavone and Mongo’s widow, Misty McMichael. Flair said that Mongo was ‘more man’ than anyone he’s ever known after fighting ALS for six years, and that he’s now in Heaven. He praised Misty for staying by Mongo’s side.

Tonight, we pay tribute to pro wrestler + Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Steve “Mongo” McMichael, alongside his wife Misty, @RicFlairNatrBoy, @TonySchiavone24 and Dean Malenko. pic.twitter.com/0djcI6SkvI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2025