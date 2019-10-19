wrestling / News
Ric Flair Delivers a Toast to Post Malone (Video)
October 19, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared a video on Instagram today where he shares a post with rapper Post Malone. You can check out that video below. During the toast, Flair credited Malone for visiting him when he got out of the hospital after his recent medical scare.
Ric Flair said in his toast to Malone, “Ladies and gentleman! To the great Post Malone, who has become one of the most accomplished artists in the music industry, and I man that I’ve know for four years. He took time out of his very busy schedule to come out to my home with my wife and her children and visit me when I had just gotten out of the hospital. I couldn’t drink then, but I’m drinking now. Post Malone, my man! Woo!”
