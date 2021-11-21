wrestling / News
Ric Flair Denies He’s Angling For Job With AEW
Ric Flair has shot down suggestions that he’s trying to get a job with AEW following his tweet about CM Punk. As reported yesterday, Punk shared a photo of himself and CM Punk and wrote, “Never forget this moment. We can make history again, brother! If you want a rating, let us talk for ten minutes! @AEW @CMPunk”
That tweet got Flair some criticism from fans who thought he was trying to position himself for a job with AEW, but Flair posted to Twitter today to deny that. He wrote:
”Just Having Fun And Sharing Memories Does Not Imply I’m Looking For A Job! I Left One Great Company & It Wasn’t Because Of @VinceMcMahon! And I’m Not Going To Work For Another Great One, And It’s Not Because Of @TonyKhan! It’s As Simple As That.”
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 20, 2021
