Ric Flair Denies Being Man In Viral Photo Giving Oral Sex On a Train

You know, some headlines you just don’t expect to write, but here we are. Ric Flair is all about riding Space Mountain, but apparently not trains as he’s denied he’s the man seen in a photo allegedly giving a woman oral sex on a train.

The photo has been trending on Twitter of a man who appears to be doing the deed on a train and has blond, swept back hair. Several people have noted that the photo appears to have been taken on New York’s Long Island Rail Road, and because of the similarity to Flair’s hairstyle the joke on Twitter is that it is the Nature Boy himself.

Flair shot down the rumors by posting a pic of his own face Photoshopped onto the Dumbo Casey Jr. train, writing:

“This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!”

So yeah, that happened today.