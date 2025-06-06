Ric Flair Says He’s Been Diagnosed With Skin Cancer

Ric Flair says he will undergo treatment next week after being diagnosed with skin cancer. The wrestling icon spoke with People and revealed the news, noting, “It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer. I will be undergoing treatment next week.”

Flair initially denied reports that he had skin cancer on Twitter, noting that he wanted to keep the diagnosis private at first but ultimately decided to share the news, telling the site, “Appreciate the concerns!”

Flair earned some criticism earlier this week when he posted to Twitter and said that Jim Ross was “seeking attention” by talking about his prostate cancer diagnosis. He said after the pushback against him that he was making a joke.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Flair for a quick and full recovery.