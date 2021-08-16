wrestling / News
Ric Flair Reportedly Didn’t Charge For AAA Appearance, No Non-Complete Clause In Play
August 15, 2021 | Posted by
A new report states that Ric Flair did not charge for his appearance at AAA TripleMania. As noted, Flair appeared in Andrade El Idolo’s corner for the latter’s match with Kenny Omega. Wrestling Inc reports that Flair did the appearance for free and chartered a private jet at his own expense to make the show.
The site also reports that Flair does not have a non-compete clause as part of his WWE release and is free to appear for another companies right away.
